Police: Kentucky Deputy killed in car crash

NORTONVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Authorities said a Kentucky deputy has died after crashing his vehicle into the base of a bridge on a parkway.

Kentucky State Police said the single-car crash happened before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

Police said Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Vick was driving eastbound on the parkway when his vehicle crossed the median and struck a concrete abutment before coming to a stop. Vick was pronounced dead the scene.

Police said it’s unclear how Vick lost control of the vehicle.

Hopkins County officials said 43-year-old Vick was the School Resource Officer at Hanson Elementary.