Nursing home deaths surge as ‘plateau’ in coronavirus cases in sight

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky recorded its highest one-day death toll from the coronavirus on Tuesday with 17 new victims, according to the state.

Many of the victims lived in nursing homes or long-term care facilities, according to officials.

- Advertisement -

Kentucky’s death toll now stands at 171 since the outbreak began. Among the victims, John Doug Woods, a U.S. Air Force Veteran from Hopkins County. It was reported that he died within two days of his wife, Freda. They both tested positive for the virus. The couple had been married nearly 64-years.

The state has had 3,192 total cases after adding 177 new positive tests since Monday, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Beshear reported 33,328 people have been tested in the state for the coronavirus, adding that the number will go up dramatically with the addition of a half-dozen drive-thru testing sites across Kentucky.

Related Article: Transylvania postpones 2020 graduation

The governor says to date, 1,266 people have recovered from COVID-19. He says currently there are 286 people hospitalized with 165 of those in intensive care.

During his Tuesday briefing, the governor was asked if he thought high school sports would resume in the fall. He says possibly, but most likely without any fans in the stands.

For up-to-date information and resources on COVID-19 in Kentucky, click here.