Multi-county chase lands car into pond

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Deputies in Whitley County, along with Corbin Police, Laurel County deputies, and state police say they were led on a chase that left the suspect’s car in a pond.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office says it saw a silver Cadillac speeding and crossing over into oncoming traffic.

Deputies say the driver of the car would not stop, even after emergency equipment was activated. They say a pursuit started on Cumberland Falls highway, continuing onto Black Diamond Road, where deputies then deployed spike strips. The suspect continued driving.

The sheriff’s office says Corbin Police were able to locate the suspect, leading to another pursuit into Laurel County. Deputies say the pursuit ended on Paris Karr Road when the Cadillac crashed into a private pond.

The driver was identified as Bret Hatfield. Hatfield was arrested on multiple charges. .