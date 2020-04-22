Louisville man charged in connection to social media threats toward Gov. Beshear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Louisville man has been charged after police say he directed several threats on social media toward Governor Andy Beshear, according to the Courier-Journal.

The paper says James Troutman was arrested Tuesday, and was ordered to stay away from guns and social media.

The Courier-Journal says state police were contacted last week, after a Facebook account linked to Troutman had posted a comment saying Beshear should be asked in a press conference about William Goebel, a former Kentucky governor who was shot and killed while in office in 1900.

“For those of you who don’t know the history,” the statement said, according to police, “… it’s a good read.”

Police told the paper Troutman admitted to writing the post, during an interview.

The Courier-Journal says four days later, KSP officials were made aware of another statement from Troutman’s account that was made in an exchange with an unidentified separate account.

A rally was scheduled in Frankfort, and when the other account asked if the governor would be there “shooting plates,” (a reference to target practice), Troutman, police say, replied “with any luck the gov will be the one at whom the shooting will be directed,” according to the newspaper.