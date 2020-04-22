Lincoln County lights-up the night to honor spring sport athletes

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lincoln County High School honored its spring sport athletes who didn’t have a season due to the coronavirus outbreak by turning on the lights at its sports venues Wednesday night.

The lights were turned-on at the baseball and softball fields, tennis courts and the track for twenty-minutes and twenty-seconds for a group of athletes who will never forget the season they never had.

Schools across Kentucky and the country have held similar events for spring sport athletes.