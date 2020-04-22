KSP searching for escaped McCracken County inmate

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ)- State police say they are looking for an escaped inmate from the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Troopers say 30-year-old Demario Daniels was last seen on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Troopers believe Daniels is still in the Paducah area.

Daniels is described as 5’9″ and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Daniels’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.