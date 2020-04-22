Kentucky teacher arrested on child pornography charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky middle school teacher who was arrested on child pornography charges has been fired from his job.

A report says 33-year-old Robert Thompson Jr. was terminated from Hardin County Schools on Tuesday.

An arrest warrant states he received two photos of minors engaging in sexual activities.

Thompson spent a year as an eighth grade math teacher in Hardin County.

The State Journal reports he was named middle school teacher of the year for the 2017-18 school year when he taught in Franklin County. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.