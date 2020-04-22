Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear joins social media

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear joined social media this week sharing a picture of her family as her first post on Twitter.
On Tuesday, Britainy tweeted, “The kids and Winnie helped me with my first official photo for social media! We might be a little bit proud of @GovAndyBeshear! #TogetherKy #HealthyatHome #TeamKentucky.”
Gov. Andy Beshear welcomed the First Lady to social media in a post on Twitter, retweeting a video from his wife.
Community is more important than ever right now, even when practicing at a distance. This is why I am so excited to join social media to connect with you now and in the years to come. #TeamKentucky #TogetherKy ^BB pic.twitter.com/3TE5jLvmln
— Britainy Beshear (@BritainyBeshear) April 21, 2020