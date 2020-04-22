Kentuckians on SNAP will be able to buy food online

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky has joined a growing list of states involved in a pilot program that allows food stamp recipients to buy groceries online.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture introduced the program last year. Those under the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program will be able to buy groceries at approved retailers and pay online with their SNAP benefits using their debit cards.

- Advertisement -

The program is already operational in six states – Alabama, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon and Washington.

Kentucky, along with Missouri and Texas, were approved on Tuesday. The USDA has not given a start date for the program in those states.

According to the USDA, there are more than 500,000 individuals and 225,000 households in Kentucky receiving SNAP benefits. Nearly $750 million annually in federal funding goes to Kentucky’s program.

For more information, click here