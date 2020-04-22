Governor recognizes death of Lexington man from COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday recognized the coronavirus-related death of a Lexington man during his daily briefing.

Stanley Lee Buckler died on April 21, 2020 from COVID-19. “To Stanley’s entire family, we are thinking of you,” said Governor Beshear. “When you look around you tonight and see those green houses and places of businesses, you see the color of compassion and renewal, know that even though we can’t be with you physically, we are all with you.”

Buckler was the first person to die from COVID-19 in Lexington in nearly a month.

The governor announced 14-new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 185.

There were 196 new confirmed cases since Tuesday, bringing Kentucky’s total to 3,373 since the outbreak began.

To date, at least 36,075 people have been tested for the coronavirus. At least 1,311 have recovered from the illness, according to the governor.

As of Wednesday, there were 301 people in the hospital due to the virus and 161 of those patients were in intensive care, according to the governor.

