Golf courses reopen in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Golf courses in Lexington reopened on Wednesday morning.

Local golfers are quick to take advantage of the great weather and cool temperatures, but they are limited to new rules put in place to keep them and workers safe from the Coronavirus.

According to a Facebook post from Play Golf Lexington (@playgolflex), all tee times must be booked and paid for online. Tee times will be scheduled 15 minutes apart and all golf carts will be limited to one user and be sanitized between rounds. The golf shops will also remain closed.

A statement from Play Golf Lexington says “Due to excessive traffic on our playgolflex.com, we are seeing issues with our booking engine at times”.

As golf courses open, Lexington Parks and Recreation has canceled several early summer events including the Big Band and Jazz concerts, Southland Jamboree, and the Bluegrass Birding Festival.