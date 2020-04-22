FCPS earns 2020 Green Ribbon School District Sustainability Award

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools is included among the 2020 U.S Department of Education Green Ribbon School District Sustainability Awardees.

The announcement was made April 22, which is Earth Day.

FCPS is one of the 55 selectees nationwide and is the first school district in Kentucky to win this award.

The district was nominated by the Kentucky Environmental Education Council, an agency in the state’s Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

The Green Ribbon Schools has included an honoree from FCPS since it was started in 2012.

FCPS was recognized in 2016 as a Best of Green School by the U.S. Green Building Council and Green Schools National Network.

FCPS developed Kentucky’s first school district Sustainability and Wellness Strategic Plan in 2019.

The district says the five-year roadmap called, “It’s About Sustainability,” builds on the schools’ strengths, momentum, and years of progress that have established FCPS as a national leader in sustainability.