Education task force consider graduation options for Class of 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Education leaders met Tuesday night to discuss possible options for this year’s graduating high school seniors.

In-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 have been in doubt since guidelines were put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

According to the Kentucky Department of Education, its Education Continuation Task Force is considering options including virtual ceremonies or waiting until late summer or early fall for the chance social distancing guidelines would be lifted and in-person ceremonies can be held.

However, members of the task force expressed concern about forgoing the virtual ceremony and taking the chance that Kentucky would no longer be under guidelines restricting large gatherings in late summer or early fall.

The task force also discussed a plan one Mississippi high school is carrying out.

It is allowing one senior at a time to come in, walk across the stage and receive his or her diploma.

No more than four immediate family members would be able to attend.

Every senior would be videotaped to create a graduation ceremony that would be distributed.

The task force says keeping students safe would be the deciding factor in the option they choose.