Drive-thru coronavirus testing sites opening in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drive-thru testing sites are opening in Lexington and other locations around the state.

Governor Andy Beshear announced at his daily COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, that beginning Friday, April 24, there will be free drive-thru testing available at Walgreens at 2296 Executive Drive in Lexington. The site will be open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The site can handle up to 200 tests per day. The tests are not open to everyone, there are certain criteria that must be met. You must pre-register and make an appointment.

- Advertisement -

The governor also announced drive-thru COVID-19 testing will begin Monday, April 27, on the Bluegrass Community and Technical College campus at 500 Newtown Pike in Lexington. The operation is in partnership with Kroger Health.

The site will be open Monday through Friday from April 27-to-May 1, and Monday through Friday, May 4-8, operating from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. The testing is free of charge and results are expected within approximately 48-hours.

The site was chosen to better serve Lexington’s African-American community. Minorities have been hit disproportionately hard by the virus.

Related Article: Another police department comes up big on birthday

“These new testing opportunities will help our city move closer to ending restrictions,” says Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

The testing at the BCTC site on Newtown Pike is open to anyone.

To register for a test, click here or call 1-888-852-2567, then select option 1, then option 3.

On Wednesday, 571 tests were administered at the Kroger drive-thru testing sites in Somerset, Pikeville, Paducah and Madisonville, according to the state.

A Kroger drive-thru testing site is also being added in Louisville beginning April 27.

Governor Beshear also announced at his briefing that two additional drive-thru testing sites will open Tuesday, April 28 in Owensboro and Bowling Green. He says up to 1,000 tests are expected to be administered.

The governor also cautioned, that with more testing will come more positive tests, so he says expect the number of cases to rise.

To get the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky, click here.