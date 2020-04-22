Coronavirus drive-thru testing coming to minority community

LEXINGTON Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday there will be a drive-thru testing location opening in a predominantly African American community in Lexington.

The site was chosen to better serve the community because minority neighborhoods have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Stephanie Shelby has been a member of the Georgetown Street Community on the west end of Lexington for 20 years.

She says she had the coronavirus and didn’t have any symptoms. She got tested out of precaution because her mom lives with her, and her mother has underlying health conditions.

Shelby says testing positive and not showing symptoms is a scary reality, and it’s why it’s important for the community to take advantage of the drive-thru testing at Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

“In this community, the houses are really close together, so there are a lot of neighbors that talk to each other every day,” Shelby says.

She says testing being available in the neighborhood will make it more accessible for people who otherwise couldn’t make it.

“Due to lack of transportation, or not wanting to get on the public transportation at this time,” Shelby says.

Micah McKitric is a college student who lives in the area. He says he thinks more people will get tested now.

“I know a lot of people didn’t want to drive to Frankfort,” McKitric says. “Now that it’s here in Lexington, I’m pretty sure those people will go get tested.”

Shelby says she wants the community to be given more education on the pandemic, safety guidelines and how to properly follow social distancing guidelines.