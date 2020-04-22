Beshear: Some health services reopening Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that some health care services will begin again at hospitals and health clinics on Monday.

The governor says under this first phase, in-person diagnostic radiology, non-urgent emergent care,

pre-anesthesia testing and ambulatory visits will be allowed.

According to Beshear, this move is possible because the state has increased testing and has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.

He says the next step will be to begin elective surgeries and other ambulatory services.