ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ) – The Anderson County Humane Society is asking for donations from the community.

The adoption center posted on social media that even with limited hours and access to the center, it’s volunteers are working hard to make sure the animals are well cared for, but it’s finances are taking a hit.

If you’d like to help, go to the center’s Facebook page here and there is a graphic with a link where you can directly donate.

It’s also asking that you comment below the picture to let everyone know how much you donate, in hopes that someone will reply and match your contribution.

Anderson Humane Society

1410 Versailles Road

Lawrenceburg, KY 40342

E-Mail: ahs_40342@yahoo.com

Web: www.andersonhumane.org

www.facebook.com/ahs40342