Wreath laid at Kentucky Capitol to honor the state’s coronavirus dead

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky State Police Honor Guard helped lay a wreath Tuesday at the base of the Abraham Lincoln statue in the capitol rotunda in honor the Kentuckians who have died from coronavirus.

The wreath was laid the same day the governor announced 17 more Kentuckians had died from the virus, the biggest single day number announced so far, bringing the total of deaths to 171.

“Today we honored those Kentuckians we’ve lost to #COVID19. We must continue honoring them each day by doing what it takes to protect our communities and defeat this virus,” the governor wrote online.

He has also ordered flags to half-staff for a full week and asked people to light homes and buildings green to honor the dead.