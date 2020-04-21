University of Kentucky announces $70 million shortfall for next year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)— The University of Kentucky has announced the university’s core instruction- and service-related functions are facing a $70 million shortfall next year, a challenge that will force the institution to make reductions so that it can be positioned to “lay a foundation for the future.”

President Eli Capiluto says the anticipated shortfall is the result of two large financial buckets, totaling some $70 million. The first — more than $40 million — results from projected declines in revenues from enrollment and short-term investments.

Nationally, families are grappling with economic uncertainty and anxiety, making it difficult for many to plan for college. And the markets, Capilouto said, have continued a roller-coaster ride, but on balance are down significantly in response to COVID-19.

Another $30 million is the result of ongoing financial commitments and increased costs, Capilouto said. That includes commitments for scholarships, health premiums for employees, and an “essential commitment” to raise starting wages for workers to $12.50 an hour.

To confront the shortfall challenge, Capilouto said the university — in conjunction with its Board of Trustees — will initially enact eight strategies that will help reduce costs for the coming year: