Technology keeping hospitalized Veterans connected to loved ones

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington VA Health Care System is using iPad minis to keep hospitalized veterans connected to their loved ones since visitation is restricted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Through the VHA Innovators Network and VA Mobile, 25 iPad minis were donated to Lexington’s Innovation Program. The devices provided a quick and easy solution for reuniting Veterans in the hospital with their families at home through video calls or virtual visits.

*Note: The image that accompanies this story is U.S. Army Veteran Tracy Dunigan, a patient at the Lexington VA HCS.