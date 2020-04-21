Frost tonight, but more Sunshine for Wednesday

A Frost Advisory is active as lows cool to around freezing overnight. The good news, we’ll enjoy another day of sunshine before our next weather maker arrives late on Wednesday. Keep Safe and Well! – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, with frost, as lows cool to around 32.

WEDNESDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to the middle 60s.

