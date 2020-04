LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for a shooter after shots were fired into a car in the Jennifer Road area Tuesday night.

Investigators say it happened shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Police say they found the car on Commercial Drive, but no one was inside.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.