Shaker Village welcomes Baashear and Virginia

SHAKER VILLAGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two of the newest spring additions on Shaker Village Farm now have names!

On Tuesday, Shaker Farms posted on social media that it was happy to introduce Baashear and Virginia.

Baashear is a baby ram named, of course, in honor of Governor Andy Beshear.

Virginia is a baby ewe named for Sign Language Interpreter, Virginia Moore.

Both baby animals were born on the farm several weeks ago.

Shaker Village went to social media around that time to ask for name suggestions from fans and followers.

It says there were many great submissions, but ultimately they went with the two most Kentuckians are very familiar with right now, and to express gratitude for the leadership the state has received during this difficult time

Shaker Village says they did not forget Kenneth, the man who presents slides and graphics during the briefings, they just need another ram to be born.

It also says hopefully Governor Beshear and Virginia can come meet their namesakes, but in the words of the Governor himself, they “can’t be doing that right now.”