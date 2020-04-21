Sandwich shop customers asked to self-quarantine in Floyd County

ALLEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Floyd County Health Department announced the county’s sixth positive coronavirus test on Tuesday, a 27-year old woman who was advised to self-quarantine.

The health department is also advising all employees and customers who were in the Subway restaurant in Allen on April 16 or 17, self-quarantine for 14-days and monitor for symptoms.

The health department says the risk of infection for people asked to self-quarantine is “minimal,” but a necessary precaution as the virus continues to spread.