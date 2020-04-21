Salvation Army of Lexington gets creative to carry on duties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s National Volunteer Week and there are countless individuals, businesses and non-profits giving back during the Coronavirus pandemic. The Salvation Army of Lexington is among those carrying on with their work of serving the community in a wide variety of ways.

Major William Garrett at the Salvation Army of Lexington says they’ve had to get creative with their services, “Unfortunately it’s required that we suspend our Boys and Girls Club for the time being.”

- Advertisement -

Maj. Garrett says their focus now is on the Hanger Lodge for women and children and making sure they provide a safe environment along with enough activity opportunities.

“We’ve been getting very creative with use of space and scheduling activities,” said Maj. Garrett.

As more people seek help from the Salvation Army, Maj. Garrett says finding resources can be tough, “Donations are always going to be a thing. Right now, we are paying close attention to how the reopening happens.”

Related Article: Beshear pushes the link between coronavirus compliance and death estimates

Maj. Garrett says while they expect challenges, more people who wouldn’t normally be asking for help like those getting furloughed may find themselves suddenly needing help.

“And that’s probably going to show up in large part with rent and mortgages,” said Maj. Garrett.

And it’s not just physical services, the Salvation Army is offering emotional and spiritual support during these difficult times. If you need someone to talk to, people are encouraged to their Emotional and Spiritual Care hotline at 844-458-HOPE (4673).

If you’d like to help, you can always donate online HERE.