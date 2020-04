MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A house in Mount Vernon is a total loss after a fire.

According to fire crews, it happened just after 6 P.M. Monday on North Wilderness Rd.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department, Brodhead Fire Department, and Rockcastle Sheriff and EMS assisted the Brindle Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

The departments say no one was inside the building. They have not said what caused the fire.