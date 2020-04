LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a teenager suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say the teen was found shot behind Hedgewood Court near Woodhill Park just before 3:00 p.m.

Police say witnesses are not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.