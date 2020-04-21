Lexington physician, COVID-19 survivor, discharged from Baptist Health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-A Lexington physician who was diagnosed with the coronavirus in March, has been discharged from Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Jeffrey Foxx was admitted to the hospital on March 24. Foxx spent time in the ICU and relied on a ventilator to help him breathe. Another treatment used was an experimental convalescent plasma therapy.

Baptist Health says one of the key players in finding a donor was Foxx’s friend and CEO at Family Practice Associates, Craig Gillespie, who contacted Harrison Memorial Hospital who then reached out to the donor, Ray Young.