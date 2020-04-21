Lexington business partners with Drake’s to help feed the homeless

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – During the coronavirus pandemic, in some cases, it’s been hard for the people trying to help those in need, but Tuesday one business relieved some stress providing a donated meal.

The meal service is part of Lighthouse Ministries’ Dining With Dignity program.

It normally would serve hot meals inside twice a day to the homeless and the less fortunate, now, it’s turned to handing out pre-prepared meals instead.

White, Greer and Maggard Orthodontics says it realizes the financial impact on so many, including Dining with Dignity, so it and partnered with Drake’s to offer hot burgers and fries, as well as deli-style packaged meal.

“When you get into a situation like this, the basic needs of life, food water and shelter become the most important things to you,” Dr. Greg White with White, Greer and Maggard Orthodontics said.

Miguel Calderon says he’s grateful for the hot meal.

“It’s wonderful, appreciate the people that come out and feed us,” Claderon said.

During the outbreak, life has gotten even more difficult for the homeless with the city closing public restrooms and shelters having to accept fewer people so they can ensure social distancing.

“We can’t take showers, we can’t use the bathrooms, so everything out for us is really shut [down],” he said.

White says Dining for Dignity is right near the downtown office and now more than ever, neighbors should help neighbors.

“This is one of those times that it actually drew us closer to folks we don’t get to be around each and everyday. So, while this is separating us in many ways, it’s bringing us closer together,” White said.

As for the virus, Calderon says he’s more worried about food and where he’s going to sleep than getting sick.

“It’s really hard for people that are outside right now,” Calderon said.