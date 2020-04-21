Lafayette High School senior reacts to school closures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After Governor Andy Beshear’s press conference on Monday, where he advised school superintendents to extend the closures, the Fayette County Public Schools sent out information about continuing non-tradition instruction, or NTI days for the rest of the school year.

If you go to the Lafayette High School Website you immediately see a message saying it’s important and that FCPS is closed for the rest of the academic year. Schools are coordinating NTI or distance learning, for their students.

With these closures, seniors are no longer getting a traditional graduation. Governor Beshear says the state is looking at some type of virtual or drive-through service for the graduating seniors.

Trevor Gardner is a senior at Lafayette High School and he says he and his fellow classmates are feeling disappointed about not getting traditional graduation.

“It’s kind of disappointing to not have a normal graduation like last year but I mean I can see why they’re doing it but I just wish all of this hard work, all the seniors put through to get to right now where we’re at, I wish we could just walk a stage,” Gardner said.

Trevor’s mom, Allison Gardner, responded to Governor Beshear’s announcement saying,

“It’s hard to believe the senior grads 2020 will not have a normal graduation. Although I am happy that my senior is healthy at home I am sad that he will be missing his senior prom and graduation. I think graduating high school is a huge milestone. I hope that Fayette county comes up with some sort of graduation for these seniors. They have spent the last 13 years waiting for this moment and it should not go unnoticed. I plan on having a graduation parade and hoping that at some point we can have a huge celebration when it’s safe.”