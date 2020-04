FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Secretary of State’s Office is reporting a flatline in voter registration for the month of March, with the state holding a total of 3,469,912 registrants as of March 31.

The Secretary of State’s Office says this is a 0.01 percent increase since February 29 or only 504 additional voters.

- Advertisement -

You can register to vote online, at GoVoteKy.com.”

Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website.