NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jessamine County public school students will get out of school one week earlier than originally scheduled following a vote Tuesday at a special meeting of the Board of Education.

The last day of school will be Friday, May 15, 2020.

- Advertisement -

The board also voted to close out the Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) on Friday, May 8, 2020.

To read the letter to JCPS families, click here.