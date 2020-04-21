Hazard Police warn of social security phone scam

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hazard Police are warning people about a phone scam using the Social Security Administration’s name to try to rip people off.

Investigators say people are receiving calls, supposedly from the Social Security Administration, and are told there has been criminal activity involving the individual’s social security number.

The scam artist them asks for the person’s social security number. Police warn, do not give out the number or any personal or financial information. It is a scam.

Police say the scam artist will even threaten arrest if the person doesn’t ‘verify’ their social security number over the phone. Don’t fall for it.