Donate to Lexington Humane Society before end of May and donation will be doubled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- If you donate to the Lexington Humane Society now through the end of May, your donation will be doubled.

The Humane Society says Nancy Barron & Associates is matching donations dollar for dollar up to $10,000.

$10 donated will become $20. $20 will become $40.

“During this uncertain time, your support matters and every dollar truly makes a difference. Donate TODAY and support the animals in YOUR community!” Director of Fundraising Ashley Hammond says.

You can donate on Facebook or through the Humane Society’s website. https://lexingtonhumanesociety.org/donate.

“We will always be here for the animals. We are hoping the community will continue to be here for us,” Hammond says. “With thousands of animals in our care each year, we rely on donations to help us continue to provide life-saving care to these guys we love so much.”