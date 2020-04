PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Pikeville is offering one-time $2,000 grants to businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

The city says money for the Small Business Relief Fund is coming from Pikeville’s economic development accounts.

To qualify, businesses must employ fewer than 25 people, have been in business since the beginning of the calendar year along with other requirements.

For more detailed information about the grants and requirements, click here.