Beshear: Kentucky should be ‘smartest’ in reopening economy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky should resist the temptation of being the fastest to reopen its coronavirus-battered economy.

Instead, Beshear said Tuesday that Kentucky should be “the smartest and the best” in easing restrictions. He says that’s needed to prevent any secondary spikes in virus cases.

The state is asking businesses and organizations closed by coronavirus restrictions to submit plans on how they plan to safely reopen whenever that happens.

The plans can be submitted online to a just established state website. For more information or to submit a reopening plan, click here.