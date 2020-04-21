Applications available May 1 for funds to help crime victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky officials say applications for grant funding under the federal Victims of Crime Act will be available next month.

A statement from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble said public agencies and nonprofit programs that provide direct services to victims are eligible to apply for the funding.

Possible direct services eligible to apply include domestic violence shelters and child advocacy centers.

Applications will be available on May 1 and must be submitted online by June 15. Awards will be announced in October.