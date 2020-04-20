Mostly sunny for Monday but more rain is on the way

Plenty of sunshine to start our work week but a cold front will bring some scattered rain showers overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning. High pressure will build in behind it, bringing in sunshine, briefly, but expect showers and thunderstorms Thursday.

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

Jroth@wtvq.com

- Advertisement -

WHAT TO EXPECT

TODAY –Mostly sunny skies eventually, with light winds out of the southwest, highs in the low 60s

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers late into the overnight hours, lows will be in the upper 40s.

Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

—–

Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:

Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Justin Roth

Follow Justin on Twitter

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com