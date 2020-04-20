Mostly sunny for Monday but more rain is on the way

Plenty of sunshine to start our work week but a cold front will bring some scattered rain showers overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning. High pressure will build in behind it, bringing in sunshine, briefly, but expect showers and thunderstorms Thursday.
Meteorologist Justin Roth
ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ
Lexington, KY
Jroth@wtvq.com
WHAT TO EXPECT
TODAY –Mostly sunny skies eventually, with light winds out of the southwest, highs in the low 60s
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers late into the overnight hours, lows will be in the upper 40s.
Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group
—–
Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:
Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram
Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Twitter
Follow Justin on Twitter
Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com