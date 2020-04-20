Sloth exhibit to open when Louisville Zoo reopens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Officials at the Louisville Zoo say a new sloth exhibit will open when the Louisville Zoo reopens to the public.

Construction on the exhibit was nearly complete last week and zoo officials said in a statement that the exhibit will be one of the first notable events to occur when zoo officials know more about when the public can safely visit the facility again.

- Advertisement -

The zoo is currently closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In the meantime, people can connect with the sloths virtually.