Road to close for four days in Nicholas County

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Contractors will close KY 648 (Walnut Grove Road) at the US 68 (Maysville Road) intersection in Nicholas County next week as part of the ongoing US 68 reconstruction project.

Beginning Tuesday morning, April 28, KY 648 will be closed at milepoint 3.2 at US 68 for at least four days, depending upon weather.

During the road closures, all KY 648 traffic should use the marked detour along US 68 and KY 1879 (Millersburg-Cynthiana Road) in Bourbon County.

The US 68 reconstruction project, which began in March 2018, is the Kentucky Transportation Cabinets $15.7 million effort to build a new, wider roadway between Millersburg and KY 1455 in Nicholas County. The project ties in with previous reconstructions of US 68 between Millersburg and Paris. The project is expected to be complete this summer.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.