What ‘not’ to do if filing for unemployment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you have already filed for unemployment in Kentucky, don’t reapply or open a new claim unless your original benefits have expired.

That warning coming Monday from Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, who is also secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

She says reapplying or opening a new claim after you’ve already filed will just slow the process for you and everyone else.

The state is focusing right now on taking care of people whose claim has been hung-up for more than two weeks, according to Lt. Gov. Coleman.

She acknowledged the delays for many filers, but says a new technology team is working to address those delays with more than 1,000 new workers handling jobless claim calls.

She says on average, the state can now answer 25,000 calls a day and that the wait time for callers has been reduced from a frustrating two-hours, to six-minutes thanks to the additional staff in the call center.

Lt. Gov. Coleman says on average, the state is seeing about 13,000 new jobless claims per day. She says the state processed twice as many claims since March 8 as it did in all of 2019.

For more unemployment filing information, click here.