LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Monday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths or positive tests.

According to the health department, 77-percent of Lexington’s coronavirus patients have been released from isolation, are improving at home and expected to fully recover.

Lexington has had 221 confirmed cases and seven deaths, according to the health department.

The city has not had a coronavirus-related death since early April.