No-cost coronavirus drive-thru testing to start Wednesday in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Jessamine County Judge Executive The Jessamine County Health Department say a no cost COVID-19 drive-thru testing is set to begin on Wednesday April 22.

Testing will open at the Health Department’s facility at 210 East Walnut Street in Nicholasville on Wednesday April 22 and will continue Monday – Friday from the same time-frame until further notice.

The Health Department has limited testing capacity and will screen individuals for specific eligibility criteria. Those with symptoms associated with COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, and diarrhea) will receive priority for testing. Other asymptomatic high risk populations including healthcare workers, first responders and individuals that live or work in congregate care settings may also qualify for testing.

A verification process will be performed by JCHD staff and only those qualifying will be scheduled for an appointment to receive the no cost testing. Individuals without an appointment will not be seen.

Find out if you are eligible by completing the COVID-19 Screening Tool provided by IBM Watson Assistant located at www.jessaminehealth.org or by calling 859-885-4149.