Martin County man charged in child porn case

INEZ, Ky. (WTVQ)- State police says it has arrested a Martin County man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to KSP, 23-year-old Casey Booth was arrested after investigators discovered Booth was uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Booth is currently charged with ten counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor, according to State Police.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.

This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims