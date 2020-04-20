Those killed by coronavirus to be honored in Capitol Rotunda

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As Kentucky’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose Monday to 154, Governor Andy Beshear announced the victims will be honored Tuesday in the Capitol Rotunda.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Governor Beshear announced there will be a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the dead. The wreaths will be placed by the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard.

The governor also announced there were 102 new coronavirus cases confirmed since Sunday, but added the number is artificially low because many labs are closed on Sundays.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kentucky since the outbreak began last month now total 3,050.

The governor also reported six new coronavirus-related deaths. The victims include a 92-year old woman from Adair County, a 59-year old woman from Crittenden County, an 85-year old woman from Hopkins County, a 64-year old man from Jefferson County and two women, ages 62-and-76.

Governor Beshear also highlighted the death of William Dean Smith, of Leitchfield. The 94-year old former music teacher was also a war hero, having served in World War II and the Korean War. Smith was Grayson County’s first coronavirus-related death.

To date, 32,830 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Kentucky, according to the governor.

A total of 1,134 people have recovered from the virus in the state, according to the governor.

