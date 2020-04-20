Kentucky Historical Society donates medical supplies to Frankfort hospital

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Historical Society has donated key medical supplies to a Frankfort hospital to assist in the commonwealth’s ongoing battle against the novel coronavirus.

Gov. Andy Beshear has called on Kentuckians to donate medical supplies to ensure that the state has the resources to protect first responders and health care workers as Kentucky continues to take aggressive actions to defeat the virus.

The Kentucky Historical Society donated medical supplies to help the Frankfort community prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases. KHS donated 28 boxes of nitrile and vinyl gloves, 30 N95 respirators and 27 dust masks to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Gloves and masks play an important role in the museum field. In order to protect artifacts from oils that exist on everyone’s hands, curators wear gloves while handling objects. N95 masks protect curators, archivists and other museum professionals who may encounter particulates, like dust and molds, or toxic substances such as asbestos.

For more information about Kentucky’s fight against COVID-19, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

For more information about the Kentucky Historical Society, visit history.ky.gov.