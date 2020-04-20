Images released of car wash theft suspect in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a car wash theft suspect.

The office released images of a man accused of stealing a spray gun and foam brush from Logan’s Car Wash on KY 192, a half-mile west of London.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say the theft happened on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or personal message to the office’s Facebook page. Information will be kept strictly confidential.