Fourth coronavirus-related death at nursing home in Jackson County

ANNVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fourth COVID-19 related death has been reported at a nursing home in Jackson County that has been hit hard by the virus.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department says the most recent victim was a 52-year old man who lived at Jackson Manor nursing home in Annville.

As of Monday, April 20, Jackson County had 55 confirmed coronavirus cases with all but five of those in Jackson Manor, according to the health department. Officials say of the positive cases, 39 are residents and 11 are staff members.

The health department says ten of the staff members have recovered from the virus while four residents are hospitalized.