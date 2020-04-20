LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Every basketball team needs a guy who is not only willing do whatever is asked of him, but CAN DO whatever is asked of him.
For the past several seasons, Jacob Conway has been that guy for Georgetown College Basketball.
Now that his career is over, ABC 36 Sports Director Bryan Kennedy chatted with Conway and his former head coach on his career with the Tigers.
Former Georgetown College hoops star on his team, “We were one of the best.”
Jacob Conway part of trio who helped lead the Tigers to a 30-2 record last season
