Appalachian Regional Healthcare to host COVID-19 conference for young people

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ)- Appalachian Regional Healthcare is hosting a conference on COVID-19 Monday.

The conference targets young people, specifically High School, and college-aged groups. It will give them a chance to talk with experts about what’s changing and going on during the pandemic.

ARH says several young-adults from Eastern Kentucky and Southern West Virginia are a part of Monday’s conference including:

Keenan Deaton, KY

Haley Elkins, WV

Reece Foley, KY

Stacie Fugate, KY

Zach Hall, KY

Ivy Ray, WV

The conference is at 3 P.M. on Zoom. To watch the conference click here.