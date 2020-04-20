Appalachian Regional Healthcare to host COVID-19 conference for young people

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ)- Appalachian Regional Healthcare is hosting a conference on COVID-19 Monday.
The conference targets young people, specifically High School, and college-aged groups. It will give them a chance to talk with experts about what’s changing and going on during the pandemic.
ARH says several young-adults from Eastern Kentucky and Southern West Virginia are a part of Monday’s conference including:
- Keenan Deaton, KY
- Haley Elkins, WV
- Reece Foley, KY
- Stacie Fugate, KY
- Zach Hall, KY
- Ivy Ray, WV
The conference is at 3 P.M. on Zoom. To watch the conference click here.